LSV Asset Management Invests $515,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $266,896,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 457,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.59.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

