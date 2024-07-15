LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $176.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

