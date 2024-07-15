LSV Asset Management Purchases 3,147 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.