LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 117,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 76,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $840,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

