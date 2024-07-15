LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SD. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

