LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $517.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

