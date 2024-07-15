LSV Asset Management Sells 110,074 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,074 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

CCSI stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.34. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $88.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.29 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

