LSV Asset Management Sells 1,800 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.50% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,357,406 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,044.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 779,630 shares of company stock worth $15,949,590 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.