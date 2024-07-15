LSV Asset Management Sells 20,171 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in OSI Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems stock opened at $143.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $146.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

