LSV Asset Management Sells 24,849 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ INBK opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INBK

About First Internet Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.