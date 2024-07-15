LSV Asset Management Sells 2,600 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FONAR were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FONR. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONR opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

