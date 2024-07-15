LSV Asset Management Sells 56,251 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,251 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Puma Biotechnology worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,231 shares of company stock worth $188,765. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

