LSV Asset Management Sells 700 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Credicorp by 280.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $225,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BAP opened at $171.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

