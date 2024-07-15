Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $283.24

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $283.24 and last traded at $284.19, with a volume of 161951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day moving average of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

