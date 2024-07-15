MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $112.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 128.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.