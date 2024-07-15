Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $19.09

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $16.33. Macy’s shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 2,796,568 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Macy’s Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

