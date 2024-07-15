Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Survey

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Get Match Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 19.03% -433.59% 14.95% Magnite -12.24% 3.23% 0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.36 billion 2.55 $651.54 million $2.30 14.03 Magnite $619.71 million 3.21 -$159.18 million ($0.64) -22.22

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Match Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Match Group and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 11 0 2.61 Magnite 0 0 10 0 3.00

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $42.45, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

Match Group beats Magnite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.