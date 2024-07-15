Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,161,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.