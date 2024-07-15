Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Reaches $224,647.93

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $19.40 million and $224,647.93 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000442 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $207,156.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

