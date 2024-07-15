Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 251,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TUSK opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.