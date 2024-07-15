ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

