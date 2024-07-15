Maplebear Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:CART)

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CART. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

CART stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $369,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,839.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,863 shares of company stock worth $3,367,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 154,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 139,912 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its position in Maplebear by 3.3% during the second quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth $8,661,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $3,729,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $4,484,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

