Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $21.91. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 7,027,231 shares.

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after acquiring an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

