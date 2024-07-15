Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. 20,988,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,019,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

