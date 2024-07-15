Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 141,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $49,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. 217,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

