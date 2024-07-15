McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,530,000 after acquiring an additional 462,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

