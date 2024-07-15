Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $798,748.63 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

