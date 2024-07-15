Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.25 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and $75,099.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,088,153 coins and its circulating supply is 33,339,791 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,081,709 with 33,334,959 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.7593623 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $68,952.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.