MetisDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.11 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $44.05 or 0.00069930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $250.48 million and $15.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.75 or 1.00066468 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 41.95907713 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $10,295,750.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

