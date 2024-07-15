Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.6% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.86.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $453.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average of $416.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

