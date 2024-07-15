Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 48,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $453.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

