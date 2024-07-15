Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,656 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.24. 109,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,339. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

