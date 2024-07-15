Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 163.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

