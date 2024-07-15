Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Neogen by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,646.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

