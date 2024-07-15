Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,339 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,766,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter.

MCW traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 363,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,719. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $443,472. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

