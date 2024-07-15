Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.47

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 11445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

