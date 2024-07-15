Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,804 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monro were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $23.10 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $691.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

