Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNST. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $50.34. 451,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

