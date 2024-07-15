Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after buying an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,001 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,716,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,641. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.