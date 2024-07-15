Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after buying an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,001 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,716,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
RPV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,641. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
