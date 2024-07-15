Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $806,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 413,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

