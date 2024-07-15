Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $497.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,703,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,074,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.80. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

