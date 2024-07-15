Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 265,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,462. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

