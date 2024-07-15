Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $9.99 on Monday, hitting $402.95. The company had a trading volume of 503,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,137. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

