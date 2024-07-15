Mony Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mony Group Stock Up 2.8 %

MONY traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 238.20 ($3.05). The company had a trading volume of 127,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,730. Mony Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207.60 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,835.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,202 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,577.48). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,766. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

