Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.20 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $189.20 million and $7.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,127,636,311 coins and its circulating supply is 886,623,438 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

