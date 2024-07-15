Morgan Stanley Boosts Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $6.50

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.58. 90,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,460. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.75. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $80,692.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $31,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

