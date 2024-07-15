Morgan Stanley Cuts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $8.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NPCE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. 35,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $197,106.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,504,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,103,620.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,446 shares of company stock valued at $890,333. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

