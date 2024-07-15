Morgan Stanley Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $120.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.18.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 139,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $125.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

