Morgan Stanley Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $145.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 419,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 1.98. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,042 shares of company stock valued at $29,216,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

