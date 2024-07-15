Morgan Stanley Lowers Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $55.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:SOLV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 290,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50. Solventum has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

